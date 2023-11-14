ANC opposes attempts to sow racial discord over BEE agricultural produce export rules

The DA lodged a complaint with the European Union and United Kingdom trade offices over new South African agricultural regulations.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development published new notices in the Government Gazette in October and November . Photo: iStock

The African National Congress (ANC) has opposed what it called any attempts to sow racial discord and spread misinformation about racial quotas in trade export agreements.

This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA) lodged a complaint with the European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (UK) trade offices over new South African agricultural regulations regarding export permits, which will prevent farms that are “too white” from being allowed to export to the UK and the EU.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development published new notices in the Government Gazette in October and November in which farmers must meet black economic empowerment (BEE) requirements to obtain export permits for Europe.

Noko Masipa, DA Shadow Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development said the party was also obtaining legal advice over what she called “ANC’s job-killing race quotas”.

ALSO READ: DA lodges complaint over new BEE agricultural produce export rules

No racial quotas

However, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, in a statement, said the party stands unwavering in its belief in a united South Africa that “surpasses racial divides and is built on equality and inclusivity”.

“Recent allegations about racial quotas in trade agreements are misleading and aim to create unnecessary tensions. Our policies, including those related to trade and agriculture, are based on fairness, opportunity, and shared prosperity.

“The agricultural policy was officially published in August 2021; it was not a recent development. The DA’s current position on this policy is motivated by political considerations rather than a genuine commitment to the policy’s longstanding goals,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.

Requirements not new

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department said gazetted notices are not new and mirror the previous year’s requirements.

“About 96.2% of South Africa’s exported agricultural products are duty-free, while 2.5% enjoy partially free access to the EU and UK. Those that are partially duty-free, such as wine, juice, dairy and sugar, are offered Tariff Rate Quotas (TRQ),” Thoko Didiza, the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, said.

ALSO READ: No, farmers will not be stopped from exporting to EU and UK