The more the ANC top brass talks about elevating women to the elite top six, the more things remain the same as Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu are shunned by all party structures.

In the current race for the ANC presidency, the odds were against the two female candidates and political analyst Prof Dirk Kotzé said they have themselves to blame for it.

Dlamini-Zuma and Sisulu

He said Dlamini-Zuma joined the race too late while Sisulu entered it too early and kept on making poor judgement statements about President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I think Dlamini-Zuma came far too late, her timing was very bad. Besides, she is seen as someone heading towards retirement. If she was still young, it would be a different story,” Kotze said.

Sisulu came too early in January attacking judges and is now contradicting herself in all respects. “She is displaying features of a poor candidate and people can see she is not a worthy candidate to support. She behaves like a novice. For Sisulu to say she was not part of the problems yet she is the longest-serving minister is simply disingenuous, simply political denialism.

“She looks like a novice and the approach shows she is very disorganised – the public can see it, ANC members can see it, that’s why they don’t support her.”

Slates

As matters stand, the process is tapering into a two-horse race between Ramaphosa and his former health minister Zweli Mkhize. Dlamini-Zuma’s and Sisulu’s campaigns lack support on the ground and they did not feature on any of the existing slates.

Instead, in its slate, the ANC Women’s League national task team nominated Ramaphosa for a second term and Minister of Defence & Military Veterans Thandi Modise as his deputy.

The ANC Youth League national task team opted for Mkhize and party treasurer-general Paul Mashatile as deputy, while the struggle veterans went for Ramaphosa and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

All the provinces had either Ramaphosa or Mkhize on top of their lists, leaving Dlamini-Zuma and Sisulu in the cold. This meant their respective ambition to become the first female ANC president and subsequently South Africa’s future president are heading for a cul-de-sac.

However, all is not lost as either of them could contest as a third candidate on the ballot paper if they opted to continue fighting.

Top six

The ANC process provided that for the top six, a maximum of three candidates would be shortlisted. But should they decided to drop out, they have a choice to throw their weight behind either Ramaphosa or Mkhize.

Since its inception, the ANC has never had a female for the portfolios of president, deputy president, national chair, secretary-general or treasurer-general.

Since 1994, the only position that seemed to be reserved for women was that of deputy-secretary-general. Since the dawn of democracy, the position was occupied by Cheryl Carolus, Thenjiwe Mtintso, Sankie Mthembi-Mahanyele, Modise and Jessie Duarte.

It is most likely to go to a woman again as it is contested by Febe Potgieter, Nomvula Mokonyane and Gwen Ramokgopa, who are all women.

