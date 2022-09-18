Another big step forward for Lerena in heavyweight division

Wesley Botton

Kevin ‘Two Guns’ Lerena took another massive stride on his heavyweight journey when he comfortably out-pointed the Polish man-mountain Mariusz Wach to claim the IBO Inter-Continental strap at Emperors Palace on Saturday night.

The fight headlined the “Lights Out” Box and Dine tournament at the popular gaming resort just east of Johannesburg.

The 30-year-old South African southpaw summoned all his skill and used his boxing acumen, high work rate, hand speed and supreme conditioning to great effect against his towering, awkward Polish opponent, nicknamed ‘The Viking’, wearing him down to score a unanimous points decision, with two of the ringside judges scoring a 120-108 shut-out and the third scoring it 118-110.

It was only the former IBO cruiserweight world champion’s second fight as a heavyweight after graduating from cruiserweight, where the playing field was more equal in terms of size and stature, but he again proved he can stand toe-to-toe with the bigger, heavier opponents he is likely to encounter in the money-spinning top division.

Lerena (now 28-1-14 knockouts) may not reach the apex of the division while stuck in the IBO bubble and with only two fights in the heavies, hasn’t been spoken about extensively in those circles, but his handlers have a clear vision going forward following the Wach victory and the big offers are bound to come.

Lerena’s trainer Peter Smith shares highly experienced promoter Rodney Berman’s sentiment and was very quick to explain though that there are no short cuts in the boxing business.

“The intention is to work our way into the top 10 in the international ratings where it becomes impossible to avoid him (Lerena). We need to step into their arena eventually. The key is to just keep winning until the big boys cannot say no any longer,” Smith pointed out.

“We have to find a route via the IBO to the bigger playing fields. Honestly, there is no easy route. It is a step-by-step process and we will be guided by our promoters.”

So as along as Lerena continues on a winning streak he will find his way into the WBA, WBC and IBF top 10 ratings and it will become increasingly difficult to ignore him.

In the main supporting bout, Lusanda “The Mexican” Komanisi annexed the SA lightweight title via a unanimous points verdict over champion Tshifhiwa Munyai.

In something of a lopsided decision, the judges scored the bout at 114-113, 117-110 and 115-112 all in favour of Komanisi.