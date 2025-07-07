Abdul Khoza withdraws from celebrity boxing match

Abdul was scheduled to face rapper Chad Da Don in the ring later this month.

The ‘Fist of Fame’ celebrity boxing match will be held later this month. Picture: Instagram/@official_celebrityboxing_sa

Actor Abdul Khoza has pulled out of the highly anticipated ‘Fist of Fame’ celebrity boxing match.

The Wife star was scheduled to face rapper Chad Da Don in the ring later this month, on 26 July at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg.

On the same day, actor and musician NaakMusiQ will also trade blows with businessman Phumlani Njilo.

Over the weekend, Khoza released a statement confirming his withdrawal, citing new professional commitments.

“I know many of you were looking forward to seeing me in the ring at the Fists of Fame Celebrity Boxing match… Unfortunately, I won’t be participating this time around.

“Life threw me a few exciting commitments that I couldn’t say no to – but don’t worry, I’ll still be cheering from the sidelines and sending love to all the stars stepping into the ring,” Khoza said.

He thanked fans for their support, adding that he will announce his new projects in due course.

“Thank you for always supporting me in everything I do. I appreciate you all more than words can say, and I can’t wait to share what’s next with you soon…”

Chad ready to rumble

Presented by TLB Boxing Promotions, the Fist of Fame celebrity boxing bout was announced in April this year.

In an interview with Robert Marawa on 947, Chad expressed his passion for boxing and said he was ready to face Khoza in the ring.

“I just never took the sport seriously. I never got into the ring, but I’ve always loved boxing.

“You are going to feel my strength. I’ve been a fighter my whole life. I’m training overtime. I’m a sportsman. I’m not scared of any man – especially Abdul.”

The Fists of Fame series follows a growing trend of celebrity boxing matches in South Africa.

Previous events have featured rapper Cassper Nyovest taking on the likes of Slik Talk, Priddy Ugly, NaakMusiQ, and Big Zulu, who went up against Phumlani Njilo – to name a few.

