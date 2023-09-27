News

Home » News

Avatar photo

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Digital Night Supervisor

2 minute read

27 Sep 2023

08:25 pm

Anti-apartheid activist Aziz Pahad passes away

He was 82 years old.

Anti-apartheid activist Aziz Pahad passes away

Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Africa Aziz Pahad at the launch of The Rev Frank Chikane’s book, “Eight Days in September” in Johannesburg, South Africa on March 14, 2012. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday World / Tsheko Kabasia)

Anti-apartheid activist Aziz Pahad has passed on. According to reports, Pahad died on Wednesday at his Saxonwold home surrounded by his family. He was 82 years old.

Pahad left South Africa after the Rivonia trial and returned to the country from exile in 1990. He became the deputy head of the ANC department of international affairs in 1991.

He was deputy minister of foreign affairs from 1994 until 2008. He also served as a Member of Parliament from 1994 until 2008.

He was also a member of the national executive committee of the African National Congress (ANC) from 1985 to 2007.

His death comes just two months after the death of his brother and former minister in the Presidency Essop Pahad.

According to a statement from the family, Essop “died peacefully in his sleep” in July at the age of 84.

After South Africa’s general elections in 1994, Essop served as the Parliamentary Counsellor to then deputy president Thabo Mbeki. In the 1999 general election, Essop was appointed as the minister in the Presidency. 

Essop had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008.

READ MORE: Former minister in the presidency Essop Pahad dies at 84

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramokgopa clears ‘confusion’ on hot weather and load shedding comments
South Africa Monster waves and an air ambulance: Inside the daring rescue to save 7 mariners swept out to sea
Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe