Apology to Lebashe Investment Group

The Citizen unreservedly apologises to Lebashe Investment Group for the mistake made.

In an editorial comment about a possible deal to purchase FlySafair, The Citizen said Lebashe Investment Group was part-owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and had encountered “headwinds” with regard to the closure of Comair and Mango airlines.

It is not correct to say Lebashe is part-owned by the PIC. Nor does Lebashe have anything to do with any proposed deal to buy Flysafair, nor is the closure of Comair and Mango relevant.

The Citizen apologises to Lebashe for the errors.