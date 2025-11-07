Ouaddou explains why Mbokazi didn’t start Arrows game

Ouaddou has clarified his decision to start the Bafana Bafana defender on the bench.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained his decision to rest in-form defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi for Wednesday’s clash against Golden Arrows.



Mbokazi, who has been a pillar of strength in Pirates’ defensive structure since Ouaddou took over from Jose Riveiro, was a surprise omission from the starting line-up in Pirates’ 3-1 Betway Premiership victory at the King Zwelithini Stadium.



Ouaddou, however, has clarified his decision to start the Bafana Bafana defender on the bench.



“We have to take into consideration the physical integrity of the players and manage them. But at the same time, it’s not easy for a coach because you have to keep the competitiveness in the team. You cannot change the team too much and lose that competitiveness,” said Ouaddou.



“We know the load that has exposed Mbokazi since the beginning of the season, with the national team and with us as well.

“We thought, me, and my staff, and the performance department, that we needed to give him a little bit of rest and bring him on towards the end of the match, and he did well,” he added.



Mbokazi could retain his spot in the Pirates starting eleven when the Buccaneers take on Richards Bay in a Carling Knockout semifinal clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (kickoff is at 3pm).

Meanwhile, Ouaddou has provided an update on the injured Sihle Nduli ahead of the Richards Bay clash.



Nduli sustained an injury during the game against Arrows on Wednesday.



“He is in Johannesburg with our medical department,” said Ouaddou during the Carling Cup press conference at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Thursday.

“I would be lying to you if I said I have all the information now. He is under assessment, and I hope this afternoon we will have some information about him,” commented Ouaddou.