Apology to Mbulelo Tshangana

In a recent article titled “SIU moves to freeze pension benefits of ex-water department official”The Citizen incorrectly named Mr Mbulelo Tshangana as the Director-General of the Department of Human Settlements. We also referred to Nomathemba Mathe as his wife.

This is incorrect.

Tshangana and Mathe are not married, and Tshangana is the Director-General of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

The Citizen unreservedly retracts those parts of the story and unreservedly apologises to Mr. Tshangana for the error and any confusion or harm it may have caused.