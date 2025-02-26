Armed suspects engage in shootout with cops after targeting Fordsburg substation

City Power has condemned 'the brazen and cowardly actions of criminals targeting critical infrastructure.'

Gunshots pierced the early morning silence in Fordsburg after heavily armed suspects targeting cables at Fordsburg Substation in Johannesburg engaged in a shootout with police.

The gun battle took place in the early hours of Monday morning after the suspects were allegedly found using a hacksaw to cut the cables at the substation.

City Power has condemned “the brazen and cowardly actions of criminals targeting critical infrastructure.”

‘Suspicious movement’

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the ordeal began late on Sunday when suspicious movements within the tunnels of the Fordsburg substation were detected.

“Upon investigation, we discovered suspects using a hacksaw and saw the telltale glimmer of flashlights in the dark underground passages.

“A tactical team was deployed, but due to the high risk of ambush, security personnel had to first call for police backup. Gunshots were subsequently heard in the vicinity, confirming that the suspects were armed and dangerous,” Mangena said.

Shootout

Mangena said police were called to the scene, but their response was delayed due to limited resources.

“Shortly after midnight, as security personnel were leaving the Fordsburg Substation, they met Saps officers on the Main Reef Bridge. A fierce gun battle erupted when the police engaged a large group of suspects hiding behind an abandoned building.

“As the exchange of fire intensified, the police retreated to the station to collect additional ammunition and rifles. By the time they returned at 01:30, the suspects had disappeared. No arrests or injuries were reported.” Mangena said.

‘Escalating violence’

Mangena added that the shootout at Fordsburg follows a pattern of escalating violence linked to cable theft and infrastructure sabotage.

He said a manhunt has been launched for eleven armed suspects connected to recent violent incidents at the Midrand and Alexandra Service Delivery Centres (SDCs) on 7 and 9 February 2025.

“In Midrand, eight gunmen attempted to steal cables from the Klipfontein Substation, opening fire when confronted by security officers before escaping into the bush.

“Meanwhile, three armed men stormed the Alexandra Security and Dispatch Centre on 7 February 2025, holding two female security officers at gunpoint before stealing personal belongings. One officer suffered a severe asthma attack and required medical treatment at Masakhane Clinic. Sandringham Police are investigating the case as an armed robbery,” Mangena said.

Criminals

Mangena said Sandringham Police are investigating a case of armed robbery.

“City Power, in collaboration with law enforcement, remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing these criminals to justice, and the manhunt for the suspects continues,” Mangena said.

