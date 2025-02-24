JUST IN: CIT robbers killed in shootout with police in Laudium

Police recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Six cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects have been shot dead in Tshwane.

Police said the suspects were fatally wounded in Laudium on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers are on the scene.

“Six suspects were fatally wounded during a shootout with the police in Laudium, and police recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”

Reports that several CIT Robbers suspects have been shot dead. The scene is still active on the military road outside Laudium. Two helicopters are on the scene. https://t.co/i1C1mYLVnv pic.twitter.com/uQb0AY9BXW February 24, 2025

KZN shootout

The gun battle comes less than a day after police shot and killed five suspected robbers in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspected robbers were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with officers in Lindelani in Ntuzuma.

Netshiunda said officers were following up on intelligence about an unconfirmed number of suspects who were travelling in two vehicles and planning to commit a business robbery in KwaMashu.

“The suspects’ two vehicles were parked at the corner of Mdubu and Melusi streets, and it is suspected that the suspects had a disagreement, which led to shots being fired among themselves. Police stumbled upon that altercation, and the suspects then turned their guns to the police, and police retaliated.”

“During the shootout, four suspects were shot and fatally wounded. A search in the vicinity of the crime scene led to the discovery of the body of the fifth suspect, who had attempted to flee and had sustained gunshot wounds. The suspects were found in possession of three firearms. No police officer was injured during the shootout,” Netshiunda said.

