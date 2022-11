As the South African Police Service (Saps) yesterday confirmed the arrest of self-proclaimed racist Belinda Magor, political analyst Dr Nkosikhulile Nyembezi welcomed the news as “a warning to would-be offenders”. Crimen injuria case According to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, a case of crimen injuria was opened on Friday against Magor at the Boksburg North Police Station and transferred to Putfontein. “The suspect, aged 60, was arrested and released on the same day on a warning to appear in court on 27 March 2023,” said Muridili. ALSO READ: Belinda Magor: Court date confirmed, Lesufi thanks Saps for ‘swift’ arrest Nyembezi...

As the South African Police Service (Saps) yesterday confirmed the arrest of self-proclaimed racist Belinda Magor, political analyst Dr Nkosikhulile Nyembezi welcomed the news as “a warning to would-be offenders”.

Crimen injuria case

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, a case of crimen injuria was opened on Friday against Magor at the Boksburg North Police Station and transferred to Putfontein.

“The suspect, aged 60, was arrested and released on the same day on a warning to appear in court on 27 March 2023,” said Muridili.

Nyembezi said: “The arrest of Magor should be appreciated.

“We are hopeful that other racists will be apprehended, prosecuted and punished for fuelling racial tensions. It allows law-abiding people to cooperate to eradicate racism and other societal intolerances.”

Nyembezi said South Africa remained “a racially polarised nation and the moral decay exacerbated by the continuation of historical oppression, chronic poverty and massive unemployment, has been the cause of the re-emergence of incidents of racial hatred”.

‘Politicians fuelling racial prejudice’

He added: “The ease and speed of communication between millions of people via digital social media, have amplified the problem and made it harder to prevent.

“What is worrying is that some politicians are fuelling racial prejudice for political gain and are compromising national efforts to promote social cohesion and respect for human rights.

“Their actions also undermine the judiciary and the rule of law, because collective efforts to build a nonracial society, can only succeed if people respect human dignity and other human rights – instead of relying on the policing capabilities of the government to enforce laws.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele “has noted the arrest and let us allow the administration of justice to take its course”, according to spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

The arrest of Magor has set social media ablaze, with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi tweeting:

“Thank you so much Saps for the arrest, truly appreciate the swiftness. Hai tjo, her words are hurtful and degrading. No amount of whiteness entitles her to such words and at her age.”

Tweeted ‘Amy Farrah Fowler’: “Meet Belinda Magor, an advocate for pit bulls, who yesterday said blacks must be killed and not pit bulls. They must kill the black men and remove the women’s womb; cause we are all the same and God didn’t make us.”

Lunga tweeted: “SA racists will always protect each other, no matter how racist behaviour was. Racist organisation will always rally behind Belinda Magor.”

In her more than a-minute recorded voice message which has spread widely on social media, Magor said: ”Estelle, I agree with you wholeheartedly. What I say is: ‘ban the black man.

“They rape, steal, kill, worse than any pit bull could and they get away with it.

“Ban those who are making the laws, ban Ekurhuleni Municipality, ban the black man.

“Get all black women and cut out their uteruses and their ovaries, so that they can’t procreate, because they will all turn out to be the same, because they are all the same.”

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Phooko.