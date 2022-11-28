Daily news update: Load shedding, Mpumalanga horror crash and police arrest ‘racist’ Belinda Magor

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be suspended at midnight on Sunday.

The rolling power blackouts will then resume again on Monday morning from 5am until 4pm at stage 1.

Stage 2 load shedding will then be implemented daily from 4pm throughout the night to 5am on Tuesday until further notice.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) during the governing party’s Letsema campaign in Lichtenburg, North West, on Saturday. (L-R) ANC North West chair Nono Maloyi and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Twitter/@MYANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the troubled Ditsobotla Local Municipality in the North West over the weekend is unlikely to bring about fundamental change.

This is according to a political analyst at the North West University Professor André Duvenhage.

Ramaphosa visited the area in his capacity as president of the African National Congress (ANC) as part of his party’s Letsema campaign on Saturday.

Left: Former health minister Zweli Mkhize. Photo: The Citizen/Jacques Nelles. Right: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega

The African National Congress (ANC) is abuzz this week as supporters of the various factions within the party try to secure their chosen candidates.

As reported by The Sunday Times, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals are looking for a way to prevent him from serving a second term.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s supporters are trying to convince cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s supporters to back Mkhize instead.

This after ANC branches overwhelmingly backed President Cyril Ramaphosa and strengthened his chances of being re-elected.

Photo: Arrive Alive

Six people tragically lost their lives in a horror crash on the N4 between Middleburg and Emalahleni on Sunday morning.

In addition, multiple people were injured in a minibus taxi in Hatfield, an accident in Midrand claimed three lives, and a motorcyclist was killed in Onderstepoort.

Belinda Magor. Picture: Twitter

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi took to Twitter to announce the arrest of racist Belinda Magor on Saturday. He thanked police for “the swiftness” in dealing with the matter.

Magor (60) made headlines after a WhatsApp voice note from a group called ‘Pit Bulls Be My Voice’ was leaked.

In the voice note, she calls for black men to be castrated and for black women’s uteruses to be cut out.

Kurt-Lee Arendse of South Africa goes over to score their side’s first try during the Autumn International match against England at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

The Springboks ended their 2022 November tour of Europe with a 27-13 win against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Boks scored two tries, by Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth, with England managing just the one five-pointer by Henry Slade.

The Boks dominated their opponents from start to finish in a clinical display, with their forwards laying the foundation for the victory.

