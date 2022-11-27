Racist Belinda Magor: Lesufi thanks Saps for ‘swift’ arrest

Kgomotso Phooko

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi took to Twitter to announce the arrest of racist Belinda Magor on Saturday.

Magor (60) made headlines after a WhatsApp voice note from a group called ‘Pit Bulls Be My Voice’ was leaked.

In the voice note, she calls for black men to be castrated and for black women’s uteruses to be cut out.

She is the owner of Gauteng bookkeeping company, JSC Office Support, and has blamed her racist rant on diabetes.

The Citizen reached out for clarity regarding the details of her arrest and will update this article when more information has been made available.

Thank you so much SAPS for her arrest, truly appreciate the swiftness #BelindaMagorArrested pic.twitter.com/H5l0cXvSPC— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 26, 2022

Her arrest comes after her derogatory comments infuriated people, who called for her to be arrested and to be punished for being a racist.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) also confirmed they were investigating the voice note.

ALSO READ: ‘Diabetes made me do it,’ claims Belinda Migor of racist rant calling for black men to be killed

SAHRC Acting Gauteng Provincial Manager Zamantungwa Mbeki will be on Newzroom Africa tonight at 21h15 speaking on the complaint of the voice note of a woman who wants black people banned. pic.twitter.com/BOL6JYUwlc— SAHRCommission (@SAHRCommission) November 26, 2022

AZAPO laid charges

The Azanian People’s Organisation (AZAPO) also laid charges against Magor for her blatant racist slurs and hate for black people at the Krugersdorp police station.

They pressed charges against her for inciting violence and genocide against black people, as well as crimen injuria, inciting hate speech through bigotry, intolerance and insolence.

Nondoba said they were outraged by the racist slurs and condemns her disrespectful and malicious comments about black people.

The organisation also launched an online petition calling for Migor to face the consequences of her hate towards black people and to be criminally charged.

The organisation’s publicist secretariat, Gaontebale Nodoba, said they were outraged by the unprovoked and disrespectful racist rant which is indicative of white fragility.

“AZAPO condemns in the strongest terms Belinda Migor’s meditated and calculated racist claptrap, insults and disrespect for black people,” said Nodoba.

March against ‘unrepentant racists’

Nodoba said they will picket outside Migor’s workplace on Monday and call on all black people to join them.

“AZAPO will not rest until this unrepentant white racist, Belinda Migori, is fired from her workplace, criminally tried and removed from society for her offensive and heinous crime against black people”.

“Minor is nothing less compared to the assassin Janusz Walus – unapologetic, unrepentant and shameless racists who are toxins to Azania and deserve to be behind bars forever,” he added.

NOW READ: AZAPO lays charges against the woman who blamed racist rant on diabetes