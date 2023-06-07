WATCH: ‘Arrest Putin’ billboards NOT funded by ratepayers – Tshwane mayor

By Citizen Reporter

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has dismissed suggestions that the metro used ratepayers’ money to put up billboards calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest.

The billboards were put up along the N1 and R21 highways between Johannesburg and Pretoria on 31 May by Avaaz, a US-based nonprofit organisation, as part of a 14 month-long campaign to see Putin arrested.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Petrol tanker explodes in Tshwane, driver declared dead

‘Arrest Putin’ billboard campaign

The giant billboard campaign urges for President Cyril Ramaphosa to execute the Russian head of state warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March over allegations of war crimes in Ukraine.

South Africa is set to host the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and China at the 15th Brics summit in August.

Avaaz has since garnered a petition with more than 500 000 signatures calling on the South African authorities not to host Putin.

ALSO READ: Hammanskraal cholera: Edwin Sodi’s R295m Rooiwal tender… where did the money go?

The billboards were put up along the N1 and R21 highways between Johannesburg and Pretoria on 31 May by US-based nonprofit organisation Avaaz. Photo: Supplied/ Pretoria Rekord

TSHWANE DENIES PAYING FOR BILLBOARD

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink this week denied Tshwane was footing the bill for the billboards.

“There are fake posts saying Tshwane has paid hundreds of thousands of rand to erect a billboard to call for Vladimir Putin to be arrested,” Brink said

“Tshwane has more pressing problems than Putin. If there is an ‘Arrest Putin’ billboard in the city, Tshwane hasn’t paid for it.”

Brink said outside advertising was usually paid for by private companies and organisations.

ALSO READ: Political sphere in Tshwane is getting dangerous and deadly

Another one of the giant billboards sponsored by Avaaz. Photo: Supplied/ Pretoria Rekord

Avaaz: ‘Make or break moment for SA’s moral compass’

Senior legal officer at Avaaz, Ruth Delbaere, said:

“Putin’s visit would roll out the red carpet for a wanted war criminal. This is a make or break moment for South Africa’s moral compass.”

“It has a chance to stand with the oppressed, or turn its back on them and side with a man responsible for the abduction of thousands of children. If Putin’s trip goes ahead and he leaves a free man, it’ll be a victory for impunity everywhere.”

She said the digital billboards connecting the economic hubs of the country were designed to be seen by droves of commuters and Cabinet members, who frequently used the routes.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ramaphosa says he will decide if Putin visits SA

WATCH: Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink on ‘Arrest Putin’ billboards

Edited by Cornelia le Roux.

This article originally appeared in the Pretoria Rekord and was republished with permission. Read the original article here.