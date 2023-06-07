WATCH: ‘I will announce what is going to happen with Brics’ – Ramaphosa

By Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed that he will be the one to decide if Russian President Vladimir Putin will be visiting South Africa for the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in August.

Ramaphosa made the remarks after bilateral talks with his Portuguese counterpart President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa, who is on a state visit to South Africa, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant of arrest for Putin, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.

Last week African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Fikile Mbalula hinted that South Africa could rescind its invite Putin due to the country’s international obligations as a Rome Statute signatory.

Putin should not feel belittled

Mbalula said Putin “should not feel belittled” if the invitation is withdrawn.

Russia must not feel belittled if it so happens that their president does not come because South Africa is a signatory to the ICC. It is what it is. They can still participate in the Brics forum and that’s what’s important, so it shouldn’t change anything.

Ramaphosa to make decision

President Ramaphosa said the issue of Putin attending the Brics summit is being discussed in light of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing a warrant for the Russian leader’s arrest.

Hinting at Mbalula’s comments, Ramaphosa said he will decide what happens surrounding the Brics summit.

“As with regards to what the secretary general said, maybe you should go and ask him. The last time one of you tricked me…

“We as South Africa being the host have to discuss this and come up with a clear position. Much of what you hear being said is really just talk, is real talk. As I said at one press conference, in the end you will hear from me.

“I will be the one who will say this is going to happen. You point to your watch, in politics, time is something that is like that. So, you will hear from me and we will be able to announce precisely what is going to happen with regards to the Brics summit,” Ramaphosa said.

DA court action

Ramaphosa also responded to the Democratic Alliances (DA) court action on the Putin matter.

“In the end, matters of conducting foreign policy and matters of inviting whoever, like we invited President De Sousa, is the function of the executive,” Ramaphosa said.

