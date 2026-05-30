‘Arrogant’ mayor given the boot, but his critics are still fuming

Molapisane's removal follows a month-long tussle between him and the ANC's Limpopo leadership structure.

It was “good riddance” for the ANC Youth League in Limpopo’s largest region of Norman Mashabane after a special council sitting at the Greater Tzaneen municipal chambers on Monday succeeded in removing Phetole Gerson “Khwakhwashimba” Molapisane as mayor.

Molapisane was unseated through a motion of no confidence. His removal follows a month-long tussle between him and the ANC’s Limpopo leadership structure.

The 60-year-old former principal of Marokane Secondary School allegedly told party leaders three times during formal meetings that he would not resign. He argued that he would only do so if told to do so by the ANC national leadership.

Molapisane was replaced by 42-year-old ANC bigwig Odas Ngobeni, who grew up in the ANC Youth League before working in communications at the Mopani District Municipality.

ANCYL wants action against Molapisane

But the ANC Youth League in the region refused to let Molapisane go scot-free.

It plans to lodge a formal complaint with the Office of the Regional Secretary of the ANC.

“This step is taken not only to address the current misconduct, but also to prevent any future occurrences of such ill-discipline within the organisation,” secretary Hendrick Valoi told The Citizen.

Valoi said the league had long lost confidence in the former mayor, as “he failed to adequately respond to even the basic concerns previously raised by the ANCYL”.

“This created a situation where the aspirations and issues of young people were not being taken seriously under his leadership. As a result, we did not see a meaningful future for youth development and participation under his tenure.”

Valoi said no individual was above the movement and that the region was in safe hands under Ngobeni.

“Ngobeni’s appointment represents a deliberate move towards capable, responsive, and people-centred governance. The ANC Youth League in the region is therefore confident that comrade Odas will prioritise the urgent needs of communities, restore public confidence in the municipality, and ensure a decisive break from complacency or a ‘business-as-usual’ approach.”

Spokesperson Thabo Malatji previously told The Citizen that Molapisane’s behaviour was “reckless and unacceptable”.

“The mayor has arrogantly refused to comply with the decision of the ANC to redeploy him. His reckless and unacceptable conduct constitutes a direct attack on the principle of democratic centralism, which remains the cornerstone of unity, discipline and organisational coherence within the ANC.”

Council used to settle party squabbles

The DA has also slammed the fiasco.

“The DA in Greater Tzaneen rejects the ANC’s misuse of council processes to fight internal factional battles while residents suffer collapsing services and infrastructure.

“The road leading to Ngobeni’s election was not principled. It was a factional power move that exposes the instability caused by the ANC in Greater Tzaneen,” said DA caucus leader Mahlatswa Lebbeus Ramalepe.

He said while the ANC fights over power and control, residents face deteriorating roads, dysfunctional streetlights, evening water shedding and failing infrastructure.

“Greater Tzaneen residents deserve clean, accountable government,” said Ramalepe.