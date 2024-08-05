Astronauts to address International Astronomy Union in Cape Town

Attendees will speak to the astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) live from the conference venue.

Two renowned astronauts are expected to address more than 2,000 delegates from 80 countries. Photo” iStock

Two renowned astronauts are expected to address more than 2,000 delegates from 80 countries at the 32nd International Astronomy Union (IAU) General Assembly.

The IAU general assembly will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town from 6 to 15 August 2024.

World-renowned astronomers

Among some of the world-renowned astronomers who will address the assembly include Dr Mae Jemison and Dr Sian Proctor.

Dr Jemison became the first female African-American commercial astronaut and mission pilot to travel into space when she went into orbit aboard the National Administration and Space Administration’s (NASA) Space Shuttle Endeavour on 12 September 1992.

Dr Proctor is an astronaut and was the first female pilot of a commercial spaceship.

The IAU General Assembly is held every three years and is led by the African Astronomical Society.

Astronomy

Being hosted for the first time on the continent, the in-person and virtual global gathering of astronomers and other experts in the field will also provide open access for anyone to attend from anywhere in the world.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, will render the opening address at the world’s largest astronomy meeting on Tuesday.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation said the assembly is an opportunity for astronomers to address key topics in contemporary astronomy and assess the latest scientific progress in various specialised areas.

“This year’s General Assembly represents a significant milestone, highlighting Africa’s growing role in the global astronomical community and its potential for major contributions to astronomical research and development.”

The department said Nzimande’s address to the General Assembly will underscore the commitment to advance Africa’s astronomy and science on the global stage as well as highlight South Africa’s massive investments in skills and infrastructure development.

Nzimande is also expected to highlight the geographical advantages of clear southern skies in the Karoo, its engineering and scientific base, and its growing international ranking and partnerships.

Connect to International Space Station

Exhibitors include the South Africa Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO), the South African Astronomical Observatory, NASA, the European Space Agency, the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the US National Radio Astronomy Observatory, and several South African agencies.

One highlight will be the opportunity for attendees to speak to the astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) live from the conference venue via ham radio, in partnership with Amateur Radio on the International Space Station.

Other invited guests include Dr Bernie Fanaroff, former director of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), who will deliver a talk on “Innovating at the periphery: the development of SKA and MeerKAT”.

There will be limited opportunities for media to visit key astronomy sites in the Northern Cape, including the South African Astronomical Observatory, Southern African Large Telescope, SARAO, the MeerKAT Radio Telescope, and the SKA-Mid Site.

