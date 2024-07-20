ATNS’ maintenance programme for flight procedures affects several airports

ATNS has suspended flight procedures that facilitate access to these six airports during inclement weather, due to non-compliance.

Travellers to flying to the George (FAGG), Kimberly International Airport (FAKM), Upington International Airport (FAUP), King Phalo/East London (FAEL), Mthatha Airport (FAUT) and Polokwane International Airport (FAPP), have been warned to expect possible disruptions at these airports.

This as the Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) is currently conducting a maintenance programme for instrument flight procedures at various airports nationwide.

“In terms of our safety management system, procedures that do not meet the requirement should be suspended unless such non-compliances are mitigated,” said ATNS spokesperson Percy Morokane.

As a result, the ATNS has suspended flight procedures that facilitate access into these airports during inclement weather.

“The maintenance of flight procedures does not necessarily mean there is no access to airports and/or flights are cancelled. Flights to George, Kimberly, Mthatha, Polokwane, and Richards Bay operate with visual approaches into those airports,” said the ATNS.

The ATNS said it would ensure an expedited maintenance review process per the standards to minimise the impact on safety and operational flight delays.

‘Positive outcome for airports’

Morokane said that these procedures are based on South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) and International Civil Aviation Organisation Procedures for Air Navigation Services – Aircraft Operations (ICAO PAN-OPS) design criteria, which change from time to time.

As part of the process, the procedures are being reviewed and updated to meet the current ICAO PAN-OPS criteria and advances in technology.

“It is necessary to highlight that the maintenance programme has progressed significantly. There is reasonable assurance of a positive outcome,” he said.

“We recognise the crucial role these procedures play in our daily operations, air services, flights and airport operations.

“ATNS is committed to upholding the highest level of safety and efficiency across the network and regrets the negative impact of these suspensions. We will fast-track activities to ensure speedy upliftment of the suspensions.”