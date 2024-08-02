Attack on officials at Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court condemned

The accused broke a bottle and attempted to stab both the prosecutor and the stenographer immediately after he was convicted.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane, has strongly condemned the brutal attack on a prosecutor and a stenographer at Mamelodi Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the Justice Ministry said.

Preliminary reports indicate that a suspect, convicted of common robbery and damage to property by the court’s magistrate, broke a bottle and attempted to stab both the prosecutor and the stenographer immediately after he was convicted.

Investigations

Justice spokesperson Tsekiso Machike said police are investigating the incident.

“As the police are currently investigating the matter, the department is unable to disclose further details at this time. However, senior management from the department has visited the Mamelodi Court and all staff affected by the incident will receive trauma counselling support.”

Simelane has denounced this act of violence in the strongest terms.

“We will not tolerate such acts of violence in our courts. The suspect will be prosecuted for committing this crime. It is essential that our courts remain free to fulfil their constitutionally mandated role in administering justice without fear of harm. Any assault on court officials undermines the authority of the state and will not be tolerated.”

Risk assessment

In response to the attack, Simelane has ordered the department to urgently conduct a comprehensive security and risk assessment, identify any potential lapses and implement immediate measures to address any gaps.

Coreth Naudé

Last month, Lawyers for Human Rights condemned the shooting of South African Revenue Services (Sars) lawyer, advocate Coreth Naudé, saying it was a “direct assault on the principles of justice”.

Naudé was shot three times in an apparent assassination attempt while arriving at her hotel parking lot in Durban North, near Gateway Shopping Centre, on Thursday afternoon.

Two gunmen opened fire, wounding her three times in the upper body, neck and face. She is currently fighting for her life in ICU.

It is believed Naudé was acting for Sars in a tax inquiry involving controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, her company, Royal AM Football Club, and other entities when she was shot.

