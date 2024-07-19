Lawyers for Human Rights condemns assassination attempt on Coreth Naudé

The non-governmental lawyers association called the shooting an attack on the rule of law, while Coreth Naudé fights for her life in ICU.

Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) has called the shooting of advocate Coreth Naudé a “direct assault on the principles of justice”, saying it condemns the incident in the strongest possible terms.

Naudé was shot three times in an apparent assassination attempt while arriving at her hotel parking lot in Durban North, near the Gateway shopping centre, on Thursday afternoon.

Two gunmen opened fire, wounding her three times in the upper body, neck and face. She is currently fighting for her life in ICU.

Case involving Shauwn Mkhize

The non-government human rights organisation headed by activist lawyers, said Naudé was acting on behalf of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) in a matter involving controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, her company, Royal AM Football Club, at the time.

“This brutal act of violence is an attack not only on Advocate Naudé, but also on the rule of law and the integrity of our legal system,” a statement from LHR read.

“It is a direct assault on the principles of justice and the authority of the State.

“Attempts to intimidate and harm those who uphold the law will not be tolerated in a democratic society.

LHR stands in solidarity with Advocate Naude, her family, and SARS during this difficult time.”

The organisation said it echoes the call for law enforcement to act swiftly in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“No individual or group is above the law, and it is imperative that those responsible for this crime are apprehended and held accountable.”

LHR wished Naudé a speedy recovery and extended its support to family and colleagues.

Coreth Naude. Photo: X/Jacques Joubert

Sars condemns attack

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter “has condemned in the strongest possible terms” the attempted assassination of advocate Naude.

“This shocking act is intended to intimidate officers of court to abandon the vital work they’re performing in furtherance of our country’s legal system,” he said.

“It undermines the authority of the State. Acts such as these and those who perpetrate [them] must be resisted and defeated by all of us working together for the betterment of our country and ensuring that none is above the law.

