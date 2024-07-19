Sars advocate shot three times in assassination attempt in KZN

Coreth Naudé acted on numerous occasions in high-profile Sars tax investgation matters

A South African Revenue Services (SARS) lawyer has been shot three times in an apparent assassination attempt in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood Coreth Naudé was arriving at her hotel parking lot in Durban North, near Gateway shopping centre on Thursday afternoon when two gunmen opened fire, wounding her three times in the upper body, neck and face.

Assassination attempt

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told The Citizen police in Durban North are investigating a case of attempted murder following the shooting.

“Reports indicate that the woman had stopped at the boom gate when two suspects approached her vehicle and opened fire. The victim reportedly managed to drive to safety and she was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

“The Suspects fled the scene in a silver or grey Toyota Corolla whose registration plates have been found to have been cloned,” Netshiunda said.

Shooting condemned

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has condemned in the strongest possible terms” the attempted assassination of advocate Naude.

“This shocking act is intended to intimidate officers of court to abandon the vital work they’re performing in furtherance of our country’s legal system. It undermines the authority of the State. Acts such as these and those who perpetrate it, must be resisted and defeated by all of us working together for the betterment of our country and ensuring that none is above the law.

“Sars calls on our law enforcement agencies to act with speed in pursuing and arresting those who attempted to take a life of Advocate Naude. Sars wishes Advocate Naude speedy recovery and wish her family well. We will not be intimidated by such acts of crime and cowardice,” Kieswetter said.

It is believed Naudé was acting for Sars for tax inquiry inquiry involving controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, her company, Royal AM Football Club, and other entities when she was shot, according to News24.

