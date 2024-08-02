Three hijackers dead, police officer wounded in KZN shootout

There has been a string of shootouts between criminals and police in KwaZulu-Natal.

The gun battle took place at T Section in Umlazi, early on Friday. Picture: Saps

A police officer is in a stable condition after he was shot by suspects during a shootout which left three suspected hijackers fatally wounded in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the gun battle took place at T Section in Umlazi, early on Friday.

The shootout

“The suspects had just hijacked a woman of her vehicle at R Section (Umlazi) and police responded swiftly. A high-speed chase ensued and at T Section, the suspects opened fire towards the police and a shootout ensued.

“Three suspects were shot and fatally wounded in the shootout. A police officer was shot in the arm and is in a stable condition. The suspects were found in possession of three firearms as well as the hijacked vehicle. The hijacked victim was not harmed,” Netshiunda said.

Gun battles

There have been a string of shootouts between criminals and police in KZN.

Earlier this week, five suspects wanted for a string of murders and business robbery cases were shot dead in a shoot-out with police in the province.

The gun battle took place in Cato Crest on Tuesday night.

Netshiunda said a multidisciplinary team comprising members from various police units in KZN were tracking and tracing the whereabouts of the suspects.

“The suspects were cornered at a rented double-storied flat on Standard Road in Cato Crest and when police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire towards the officers through the windows.

“A shoot-out ensued and after the ceasefire, five suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. An AK47 assault rifle, three handguns and drugs were found in the possession of the suspects,” said Netshiunda.

He said the suspects were linked to various crimes.

Commissioner says police will continue to defend themselves

It’s been a deadly couple of weeks for suspected criminals in KZN.

Last week, two suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police in KZN on Friday morning.

“The two, who were members of the notorious West Gang, were cornered at a house in the Angola area of Amaoti in Inanda. They were wanted for at least four murder cases,” Netshiunda said.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said police will continue to defend themselves from criminals who shoot at them first.

Masemola updated the nation on the successes achieved through nationwide operations, at the Operation Shanela roadblock in Kempton Park on Thursday.

Responding to criticism of the shootouts between police and suspects, mostly inKZN, Masemola said officers were often met with heavy gunfire and had to protect themselves.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

