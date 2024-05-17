Avbob to bury George building collapse victims for free

AVBOB said families will only be responsible for the costs of transporting their loved ones to their final resting place.

In the aftermath of the heart-wrenching building collapse in George, Western Cape, one of South Africa’s well known funeral services providers Avbob has offered to bear the costs of laying the deceased to rest.

On Thursday, a poignant cultural ceremony was held at the site of the collapse, where 33 lives have been confirmed lost thus far, with the death toll feared to rise further.

The fate of 19 individuals remains unknown, leaving their families in a state of uncertainty.

Speaking to SABC News , spokesperson Gert Niehaus offered to pay for the burial of any of those who had died in the collapse.

Niehaus said families will only be responsible for the costs of transporting their loved ones to their final resting place.

The deceased include local South African citizens, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique and a single Lesotho national.

“For foreign cases we’ll be supplying coffins, doing the embalming, and getting all the proper documentation ready for the families to transport their loved ones across the border,” said Niehaus.

Moreover, the funeral home has pledged to offer special pricing for transportation both within South Africa and across international borders.

Ramaphosa extends condolences

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the site on Thursday, where he met with disaster officials and the bereaved families.

Ramaphosa promised a thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible.

He also expressed concerns for the affected families, including repatriation and compensation. Although he emphasised that compensation matters would be dealt with at a later stage.

