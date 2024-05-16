Engineer investigated by engineering entity prior to George building collapse

Mitchell's disappearance and the investigation have raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the George building collapse and the engineering profession's regulatory mechanisms.

Prominent consulting engineer Atholl Mitchell was reported missing two days after the George building collapsed.

However, he was found a day after a missing alert on him was publicised.

Mitchell’s disappearance followed an investigation by the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) into his conduct earlier this year. The ECSA had been probing Mitchell since December last year.

The engineer signed off on the plans for the 75 Victoria construction project in George that collapsed a week ago.

George building engineer missing

Mitchell’s family reported him missing on Thursday after he last made contact with his son on Wednesday afternoon.

An alert on his disappearance was posted on the Pink Ladies, a missing persons organisation’s Facebook page, on Thursday.

“Athol, who is considered extremely vulnerable, last made contact with this son on 8 May 2024 at 13h31 from the Botterberg Rd (off the N7 on the Philadelphia side).

“His cell is now off, and he has not been seen or heard from since,” the post read.

According to Daily Maverick Mitchell was located after his car, a Suzuki Grand Vitara, was seen heading “towards Durbanville past Mosselbank”. It was believed that he was going to the Durbanville Vierlanden Estate.

This action resulted in a swift response from the community and authorities. Hours later, they announced that Mitchell had been found.

The Pink ladies urged the public to adhere to the family’s right to privacy.

George building engineer investigation

The ECSA oversees the engineering profession in South Africa. It certifies engineering programs and licenses engineers.

In February, its investigating committee recommended that Mitchell be charged with “various breaches of the ECSA’s code of conduct”, News24 reported.

The structural and civil engineer was appointed as the principal agent for the condemned George apartment block by developers Neo Victoria on 8 March. His company, Mitchell and Associates, was also listed as the development’s principal agents.

However, the ECSA’s investigating committee found insufficient evidence to suggest a transgression of the ECSA’s code of conduct. Thus, he was vindicated by the council.

Furthermore, the specifics of the complaint and its relation to the George development remain unclear. The engineering council has withheld more information regarding the matter.

However, this was not the first time Mitchell faced scrutiny from the ECSA. In 2020, a complaint was lodged against him regarding a project he supervised in 2018 and 2019.

George building collapse

The death toll at the construction site has risen to 33. A total of 81 people were initially recorded as missing and currently 19 remain unaccounted for.

The exact cause of the collapse has not yet been unveiled.

The building was due for completion and occupation on 1 August. The South African Police Services (SAPS) cordoned off the precinct and declared it a crime scene. Engineers, forensic experts and other experts are still attempting to piece together what led to the unprecedented implosion.