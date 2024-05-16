WATCH: Ramaphosa calls for accountability for George building collapse

Ramaphosa urged the victims' families to be patient while the matter is investigated.

The George building collapse is a tragedy that has shaken the nation.

Last week the building, that was under construction in George, Western Cape, suddenly collapsed, resulting in one of the country’s most devastating disasters. The death toll has risen to 33, with many more still unaccounted for.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the site on Thursday, promising a thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible.

“It will take some time to really fathom everything and get to the bottom of the matter but I can assure you that the seriousness with which this matter is being given attention will lead to the truth coming out,” Ramaphosa said.

Watch: Ramaphosa speaks at site of George building collapse

George building collapse: investigations underway

Ramaphosa assured the public that investigations are underway.

He emphasised that those responsible will face the consequences.

“Where there has to be accountability it will be there. The good thing is that everything is being done according to the book. It’s being done according not only to our constitution, but it is also being done according to the law and the regulations from national provincial and local level,” he added.

“I know all of you who are bereaved would like immediate solutions, immediate answers to your solutions. All the officials who are dealing with this matter from ministers, the premier and key officials are going to be very transparent.”

Support for families affected in building collapse

The president addressed concerns about supporting affected families, including repatriation and compensation.

According to Ramaphosa, organisations have come forward to offer assistance, and work closely with the government to provide support to the bereaved families.

He said these organisations have offered support to both the local and foreign governments.

He added that matters such as compensation would be addressed at a later stage.

“There will be assistance for those in hospitals and there will be assistance for those who have to be buried,” he said.

He acknowledged that documentation issues may arise, but promised that these will be investigated and addressed.

“All those matters about documentation and so forth are matters that are going to be looked at very closely. Some who had documentation, the documentation is under the rubble now and some may not have had documentation and all that is going to be properly investigated.”

Watch: Ramaphosa visits George building collapse