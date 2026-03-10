WARNING: Another baby formula pulled from shelves, this is what you need to know

High levels of exposure, can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

Parents in South Africa have been warned of another baby formula product that has been pulled from retail shelves due to contamination concerns.

The National Consumer Commission made the announcement on Monday.

In a statement, the commission warned consumers about the recall of two products manufactured by Nutricia: Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g) and Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g).

Alert

Manufacturer, Nutricia Southern Africa, informed the NCC that the recall affected 2,989 units distributed nationally and sold through major pharmacy retailers, including Dis-Chem and Clicks Group.

“The National Consumer Commission (NCC) alerts consumers of the recall of Nutricia Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g) and Nutricia Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g) products, as notified by Nutricia Southern Africa,” the commission said.

“Nutricia Southern Africa indicated that a raw material used in the production of the affected batches may carry traces of cereulide. Cereulide is a toxin that, at high levels of exposure, can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.”

According to Nutricia Southern Africa, these products were also exported to Botswana and Namibia.

The NCC said it is monitoring the recall closely to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act and to safeguard consumer rights.

“Consumers who have purchased the affected products and require further information are encouraged to contact Nutricia Southern Africa via their website at www.nutricia.co.za or through the company’s careline.”

Second recall

The latest recall is the second time baby formula has been pulled from shelves in South Africa this year.

In January this year, Nestlé recalled several of its baby formula products after concerns that they may contain a toxin that can cause nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps.

The company at the time said several batches of its Synthetic Milk Adaption (SMA) infant formula and follow-on formula were not safe to be fed to babies, following the identification of a potential contamination with cereulide, a toxin produced by the food-poisoning bacterium bacillus cereus.

Food poisoning

Nestlé explained that cereulide can cause food-poisoning symptoms that may develop quickly and include vomiting and stomach cramps.

“We want to reassure parents, guardians and caregivers that we are taking urgent action, helping to ensure all of the affected product is removed from sale as a precaution,” the company said.

Nestlé apologised to customers and reiterated that there have been no confirmed reports of related illness so far. The company adds that the issue was linked to an ingredient supplied by a leading supplier.

