Warning: These peanut butter products have been recalled due to unsafe toxin levels

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has recalled selected ButtaNutt peanut butter spreads after detecting unsafe levels of aflatoxin.

The NCC said it received a product recall notification from the manufacturer on Monday.

Recall

It said the recall is due to higher-than-legally-acceptable levels of aflatoxin detected in the product.

“The affected products failed to meet the quality standards as set out under the Department of Health’s Regulation R.1145 Governing Tolerance of Fungus-Produced Toxins in Foodstuffs. Aflatoxin may lead to health complications, including nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.”

The affected products were manufactured on 15 January 2026.

What are Aflatoxins?

Aflatoxins are highly toxic, carcinogenic, and mutagenic compounds produced by certain fungi. Found on crops like maize, peanuts, and tree nuts in warm, humid climates, they contaminate food before or after harvest, posing serious health risks, including liver cancer and acute poisoning.

The NCC said the products were sold in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape through various retailers.

“Consumers should immediately stop consuming the affected products and return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. The NCC is engaging the supplier on the extent of the contamination, including potentially from the raw nuts’ supplier,” said NCC Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.

The NCC said it is monitoring the recall in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act.

Power bank recalls

In November last year, the NCC warned South Africans about two Belkin power banks that posed a serious safety hazard.

It recalled the BelkinBoost Charge USB-C power banks 20k with model numbers BPB 002 and BP 0003, and the Auto Tracking Stands Pro with model number MMA 008.

“These portable power banks use lithium-ion battery cells to charge electronic devices on the go. The affected products were made available for sale globally through online platforms from 15 January, 2023.

“According to Belkin, the affected units may contain a manufacturing defect within the lithium-ion battery cell and in some circumstances, the portable wireless charging stand’s lithium-ion cell component may overheat, which could pose a fire hazard to consumers,” the commission said.

It had been alerted to the defects by Belkin Limited (Belkin).

