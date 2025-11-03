Previous Ford Mustang recalled over reverse camera failure

The number of affected models haven't been specified, however, suspected owners should contact their nearest Ford dealer as quickly possible.

The National Consumer Commission has issued another recall for the Ford Mustang for the third time this year, and first September.

Blank camera

In a statement over the weekend, the commission says the recall involves the previous S550 generation Mustang made between 2015 and 2019 over a defect related to the reverse camera.

“In the affected vehicles, consumers may experience a blank or distorted image on the centre display screen when the vehicle is in reverse. A blank or distorted rear-view camera image increases the risk of an accident,” the commission’s statement read.

“If the image is lost for 10 seconds, a diagnostic trouble code is set, and the driver will receive a message that the rear-view camera is unavailable on the centre display screen”.

While the recall doesn’t specify the number of vehicles affected, the commission stated that owner should contact their nearest Ford dealer to establish whether their vehicle has been implicated.

Third this year

Back in September, the commission confirmed the recall of an unspecified number of current S650 generation Mustangs made between 2021 and 2022 over a loss in fuel pressure caused by a low pressure failure within the fuel pump.

A month before, 30 S650 Mustangs were recalled regarding a software update issue that also involved an additional single EcoSport, Ranger and Everest.

