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BackaBuddy shuts down fundraiser for Peet Viljoen’s legal fees

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By Lukholo Mazibuko

Junior Journalist

3 minute read

8 July 2026

07:49 am

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This happens a day before he is expected to apply for bail.

BackaBuddy closes fundraiser for Peet Viljoen's legal fees

Peet Viljoen and Mel Viljoen pose for a photo during an interview on 13 January 2023 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

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BackaBuddy has removed a crowdfunding campaign that aimed to raise R400 000 to cover the legal fees of Peet Viljoen, who faces 400 charges, including fraud, theft, corruption, and forgery, linked to an alleged R27.6 million Johannesburg Property Company scam.

Slow donations

The campaign was started by family friend Tammy van der Merwe to help cover mounting legal costs.

“The reason I have created this and taken ownership of this is to help them out with legal fees,” Van Der Merwe said.

“Those are going to be quite substantial, and they do need some help with regard to it.”

By Tuesday afternoon, the appeal had raised only just R3 500 before BackaBuddy put a stop to it.

Visitors to the campaign page now see a notice saying: “This campaign has been closed in line with BackaBuddy’s platform standards and Terms and Conditions, which we apply consistently to protect donors, campaign creators and the integrity of our community.”

BackaBuddy said decisions like this “are never taken lightly” and are guided by its “commitment to fairness, transparency and trust.”

Refunds promised

The platform said all eligible donations would be refunded.

It advised donors with questions about refunds to contact its support team. BackaBuddy thanked donors for helping it “uphold a safe, neutral space for impactful giving.”

Court date

Peet Viljoen remains in custody pending a court appearance today in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria, where he is expected to apply for bail.

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Viljoens ‘humbled’

In June, Mel shared an emotional social media statement reflecting on the “difficult season” she and her husband have faced.

“Over the past few weeks, the Lord has done profound work in both my heart and Peet’s heart.

“Through everything we have experienced, He has humbled us, confronted us, and reminded us of what truly matters.”

As Peet prepares to seek bail, the family’s latest fundraising appeal has once again placed the Viljoens firmly at the centre of one of South Africa’s most closely watched celebrity legal sagas.

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