Ballerinas: Nakos and Cristina star in Joburg Ballet company’s ‘The Nutcracker’

They are not lettuce leaf and cucumber slice kind of people. Ballerinas Monike Cristina and Cristina Nakos are cappuccino, cake and loads of laughs instead. Both play Sugar Plum Fairies in Joburg Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker at Montecasino. Ballerinas from Brazil A born and bred Sao Paolo native, Monike (pronounced Monique) came to SA seven years ago from Brazil. It was on contract with the Joburg Ballet Company and she loves the country so much, that she’s not had itchy feet – yet. “The people are warm and friendly, just like at home,” she said. “They’re very different from,…

They are not lettuce leaf and cucumber slice kind of people. Ballerinas Monike Cristina and Cristina Nakos are cappuccino, cake and loads of laughs instead.

Both play Sugar Plum Fairies in Joburg Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker at Montecasino.

Ballerinas from Brazil

A born and bred Sao Paolo native, Monike (pronounced Monique) came to SA seven years ago from Brazil. It was on contract with the Joburg Ballet Company and she loves the country so much, that she’s not had itchy feet – yet.

“The people are warm and friendly, just like at home,” she said. “They’re very different from, say, Americans and Russians, who are a little more stand-offish.”

Monike has danced in those countries, too, but has made Mzansi her home. Her partner, also a ballet dancer, also from Brazil, is on contract with the company, too.

ALSO READ: Tammy Higgins: Ballerina defying gravity in the world of dance

Monike is bubbly, a ball of energy and not what you’d expect from a dancer who spends hours rehearsing, then performing, on one of the most physically demanding performance arts.

Cristina is as warm, and the friendship and chemistry between the two plum fairies is infectious.

Cristina was enhanced by ballet since childhood. She said that it was productions like The Nutcracker that captured her imagination, leading her to ballet at age four.

“Then, I landed a part as one of the children in The Nutcracker, incidentally with Joburg Ballet, and became smitten with theatre.

“Backstage, the curtains opening, the effort that goes into a production, it was magical to me.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: South African dancer ushering in a new era of ballet in Canada

Debut into fairyness

At 26, Cristina featured in several productions, but this is her debut into fairyness. “I absolutely love it. It’s such a regal role.

“The music is incredible, and when the fairies come into their own as the rulers of sweet land, well, it’s very special on stage.”

Monike, whose dancing career started at six, said: “When my mom was pregnant, she said if I were to be a boy, I’d be a soccer player, and if a girl, a ballerina. I’ve always loved dancing, but when I had to choose between contemporary, tap, other forms of dancing and ballet, there was just no contest. It was ballet for me all the way.”

She laughed and said perhaps her mom’s prenatal words became reality and that her life path as a dancer might have been predetermined by that.

Day off and a morning of chilling

The pair had cappuccinos and cake at Arbour Cafe in Melrose. It was their day off and a morning of chilling was what the doctor ordered in a Gauteng heatwave.

ALSO READ: Time, skill and creativity: The things you need to become Joburg Ballet’s wardrobe mistress

The pause followed a weekend where the company performed The Nutcracker five times. It’s physically and mentally demanding.

“Because there is no dialogue, only music, we have to communicate physically,” said Monike.

“We have to resonate with the audience and tell the story through movement.”

And for Cristina, the split focus between being cognisant of movement, the narrative as well as other dancers on stage is complex.

“Experienced dancers have learnt just how to portray the feelings and movements and make the audience understand what they are trying to do and what they are trying to say, and what the message is, what the story is,” Cristina shared.

ALSO READ: Young ballet boy draws attention of Viola Davis

Exhaustion can take its toll on relationships

Rehearsing and performing on tight schedules, trips on tour and the exhaustion can take its toll on relationships.

Monike said she is lucky that her partner is a dancer, too, and understands the demands on performers.

“Jealousy can also play a bit of a role, because in Romeo and Juliet the characters kiss, we dance with members of the opposite sex, the hours are long and it can create a strain on a relationship where partners may not understand what is expected of us.”

Cristina is married and to someone completely removed from theatre. Her husband is in finance.

“I am very lucky that my husband is extremely supportive, and backs me every step of the way,” she said and noted the importance of a partner who can understand, have empathy, and provides the right kind of support.

ALSO READ: Dance academy in Nigeria brings ballet to underprivileged children

Support for ballet in SA growing

And support for ballet in SA seems to be on an upward trajectory. “Since my arrival seven years ago I’ve noticed audiences growing every year,” said Monike.

“And that is very encouraging, particularly because the support is across the board, not just for contemporary pieces but there is a lot of interest in classical ballet like The Nutcracker too. After all, it is synonymous with the festive season.”