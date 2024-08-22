Baragwanath Hospital to get its own bakery, hopes to tackle food costs and unemployment

The bakery is set to be fully operational by March next year and produce 500 loaves of bread a day.

Plans are in place to install a fully operational bakery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital by the next financial year.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, announced that the bakery will meet the hospital’s daily demand for bread.

This comes as some public hospitals have been criticised for not having tea, coffee or even kettles for its staff, and tens of thousands of patients are awaiting surgery in Gauteng alone.

Then there is the National Health Insurance (NHI) which the government hopes will provide access to quality healthcare to the masses, though doctor and healthcare organisations themselves argue the country cannot afford it.

Bakery to produce 500 loaves a day

Nkomo-Ralehoko revealed this during the province’s first seventh administration state of the province address (Sopa) debate on Tuesday.

Currently, the hospital has a daily consumption of 500 loaves of bread which results in the hospital incurring significant costs in procuring this essential food.

The MEC said the establishment of an in-house bakery will reduce expenditure and enhance operational efficiency.

“This will also assist in tackling the unemployment problems we have in our townships, informal settlements and hotels communities,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

“We aim to create sufficient employment opportunities for communities in Soweto, particularly the youth and local bakers.”

However, existing cooperatives and SMMEs currently rendering the service will not be left out in the cold.

“We will foster cooperative partnerships with local community bakeries or cooperatives to ensure a steady supply of quality ingredients.”

MEC promises more projects down the line

In addition, the MEC promised that several refurbishment and construction projects will be completed “early on in the seventh administration“.

These facilities include:

Helen Joseph Hospital nurses’ accommodation,

Johannesburg Forensic Pathology Service Lab,

Randfontein Community Health Centre, Mandisa Shiceka Clinic,

Boikhutsong Clinic, Mayibuye Clinic, Khutsong Clinic,

Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, and

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital’s Neonatal Ward, nurses’ accommodation and the Burns Unit which is due to be opened soon.

“These projects are strategically located in townships, informal settlements and hotel areas to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare,” she said.

