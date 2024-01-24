News

By Devina Haripersad

24 Jan 2024

01:07 pm

‘Being without water is a sensitive and emotional issue” – Minister Mchunu

He has urged engineers working on these issues to work day and night to resolve the matter in Othongathi, Phoenix, and Verulam.

water issues

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: @thedpsa/Twitter.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu blamed the recent havoc wreaked on critical water infrastructure by the heavy rainstorms for the exacerbation of water shortages in the Othongathi, Phoenix, and Verulam areas.

He has since urged engineers working on these issues to “work day and night to resolve the matter and ensure that services are fully restored to the communities affected”.

Communities in the affected areas have lashed out at the sanitation department after they have been left with sporadic water supply since last year.

The minister assured these communities that he empathised with their situation.

“Being without water is a sensitive and emotional issue and we understand the anger and frustration,” he said.

He confirmed that the situation was receiving “the necessary attention”.

Aware of the situation

“For some time as Water and Sanitation, we have been aware of the water challenges in the areas of Othongathi, Phoenix and Verulam and we have been engaging with eThekwini to urgently find solutions to address the situation.

“We urge the municipality to act with urgency and decisively, even if it means they must work day and night, to resolve the matter and ensure that services are fully restored to the communities affected,” the Minister said.

Minister Mchunu says the Department of Water and Sanitation together with uMngeni-uThukela Water are currently on stand-by to respond and assist on urgent basis. 

“As we speak, engineers and technicians from uMngeni- uThukeni together with eThekwini are working on site to identify and repair broken water infrastructure damaged by the recent floods. This process will continue until water is restored in all areas,” he said.

Bleak holidays

Earlier this month, residents in Verulam and Phoenix hit the streets to demonstrate their frustration with ongoing water shortages in their communities.

Resident, Mohamed Kathrada, told The Rising Sun: “Many families were looking forward to the holidays and get-togethers, however, we were living in a constant nightmare having to make provisions of our own supply of water.

“What is even worse is that we had to suffer unhygienic conditions as a result of rationing our water which has seen many residents fall ill. We have elderly members of our community suffering from different ailments and this is the way they are treated without even a regular water tanker servicing our needs.”

