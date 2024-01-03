Beitbridge border update: Zimbabweans struggle to return to SA after holidays – ADF

The Africa Diaspora Forum said it is ready to respond to Zimbabweans in distress at Beitbridge border post.

A gate left open and unguarded along the border fence between South Africa and Zimbabwe near the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo on 5 January 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Africa Diaspora Forum (ADF) said it had received complaints that some Zimbabweans who had returned home for the Christmas holidays, experienced problems in crossing back into South Africa.

According to ADF spokesperson Ngqabutho Mabhena, some Zimbabweans who were now naturalized South Africans, were the ones who encountered issues at the Beitbridge border post.

Some Zimbabweans not appearing in system

“What we have received so far is with respect to people with papers of permanent residence it appears that some of them their permanent residence do not appear in the system,” Mabhena said.

He said those who experienced problems, were in possession of South African IDs which indicated that they were born in Zimbabwe.

“So one has to have a certificate on how that was acquired. So some people seem not to be carrying those and they are having challenges,” Mabhena said.

Advice to ZEP holders

He said the ADF would be available to give advice to those struggling with the South African authorities at the various borders.

“Those who are Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders…we have asked to keep with them directive four of 2023 which clearly explains that the ZEP is extended, so people who cross the border, are not given problems,” he said.

Thousands of immigrants who use the Beitbridge border post were expected to come back to SA as many are expected back at work next week Monday.

“We expect that that many people will be back this weekend and we will be giving updates about the situation at the border,” Mabhena said.

SA law and order at Beitbridge border

According to eNCA, Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Mike Masiapato was expected to visit the Beitbridge border post to lead an operation that would stop the illegal movement of goods and to ensure the safe return of travelers.

More than six million people were expected to move through South Africa’s borders this festive season.

At the beginning of December, the BMA managed to stop almost 44 000 people attempting to enter South Africa illegally.