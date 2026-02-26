Ex-Chiefs striker sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug dealing

Amidu joined Chiefs in January 2012 after impressing at Zimbabwean outfit Black Mambas FC.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards striker Brian Abbas Amidu and his accomplice, Reuben Kudzai Mhlanga, a former Dynamos player. Have been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for dealing in drugs.

According to a statement issued by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Amidu, who also goes by the name of Tumai Matsika and Mhlanga were arrested in June last year along the Harare-Bulawayo highway after they were found in possession of over 750 kg of dagga and other dangerous drugs without supporting paperwork.



OPINION – Chiefs’ Ben Youssef is showing the strain



On Tuesday, they were sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.



“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reiterates that crime does not pay. This follows the arrest, conviction, and sentencing of two former soccer players, Tumai Matsika (Abbas Amidu) and Kudzai (Reuben) Mhlanga, for dealing in dangerous drugs (dagga).

“The two appeared in court on 24th February 2026 for sentencing and were each sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.”

“The ZRP applauds members of the public for their continued cooperation and support in the fight against crime, saying community involvement remains critical in combating drug-related offences. The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that crime does not pay.”

Amidu joined Chiefs in January 2012 after impressing at Zimbabwean outfit Black Mambas FC. But his short stay at Chiefs was marred by Injuries and was sold to Leopards after just six months.



ALSO READ: Chiefs coach gives blunt explanation for Chislett absence



At Lidoda Duvha, he featured in over 20 games, scoring four goals and recording two assists.