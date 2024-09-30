Beitbridge immigration officer, 6 foreign nationals nabbed

Six foreign nationals were also arrested after the immigration officer was found with their passports and R3 100 in cash.

An immigration officer stationed at Beitbridge Port of Entry in Musina, Limpopo, has been arrested along with six foreign nationals following a sting operation.

A statement from the police’s office of the Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo revealed this on Monday.

Immigration officer

Members of Operation Vala Umgodi held the sting operation at 6.30am on Sunday morning to address corruption among officials, police said.

Operation Vala Umgodi is combatting illicit mining and other crimes.

“During surveillance, a complainant observed an individual approaching the immigration officer, leading to an exchange of money,” the statement read.

“Upon investigation, the [56-year-old] officer was found in possession of R3 100, which she could not account for, as well as six passports belonging to foreign nationals.”

The owners of the passports were traced and located on buses arriving from Malawi, awaiting processing at the port of entry.

“All individuals, aged between 27 and 43, were interviewed and failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding their passports and the cash found in the officer’s possession.”

The Limpopo Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit was alerted, and both the money and passports were seized and registered as evidence.

All accused individuals are scheduled to appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court soon.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala welcomed the arrests and commended the team’s ongoing efforts to eradicate corruption within the ranks of law enforcement.

Police investigations are still underway.

Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell