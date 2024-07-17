Mercedes-Benz stolen in Gauteng recovered just before crossing Beitbridge border

The man could not produce his driver's license and proof of ownership of the vehicle.

The job was executed well, and the car moved between provinces without issues, until the new owner of the Mercedes-Benz encountered a problem just before crossing the Beitbridge border.

On Tuesday at about 2am, members of Beitbridge Port of entry (POE) were busy conducting a stop and search operation along the N1 north when a white Mercedes-Benz stopped next to Shell Ultra City petrol station.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the new Mercedes-Benz owner was a 36-year-old man.

He was asked to provide his driver’s license, identity document and proof of ownership of the vehicle, but failed to produce them.

The Mercedes-Benz was searched and police discovered three different number plates with Gauteng province registrations.

“Afterwards, the members of the Vehicle Inspection and Safe Guarding Unit (VIS) were summoned to the scene and positively identified the motor vehicle as stolen from the rightful owner at Kwa-Thema Policing area in Gauteng province during the month of July 2024,” said Ledwaba.

The man was arrested on the spot for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle.

“Upon further investigation, police discovered that the suspect was in the country illegally. A charge of contravention of Immigration Act was also added.”

Police seized the suspected stolen Mercedes-Benz during the arrest.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Police investigations are continuing.

Cross-border hijacking syndicate in Joburg

Earlier this month, the South African Police Service (SAPS), Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) arrested a man for possession of hijacked cars.

Police followed up a tip-off about a syndicate that allegedly hijacks and steals vehicles from South Africa and transports them to eSwatini.

The information led the team to a house in Kibler Park, south of Johannesburg, said Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo.

“Inside the yard, there were four vehicles − a Toyota Fortuner reportedly hijacked in Jeppe, an Isuzu bakkie reportedly hijacked in Heidelberg, BMW that was tampered with and a Land Rover Discovery,” he said.

“Inside the house, police found different eSwatini registration plates, various eSwatini car registration documents, homemade vin numbers, stencil used to print vin numbers, and other implements.”

A 37-year-old eSwatini national who was found in the house was arrested and charged with possession of hijacked motor vehicles.