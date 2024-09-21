Police destroy illegal bridge on Zimbabwe border (VIDEOS)

The bridge near the Beitbridge border was found by police members tasked with combatting illicit mining.

Police have destroyed a bridge near the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe that is believed to have been used to smuggle people and goods.

The illegal bridge over the Limpopo River was less than a kilometre east of the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the man-made bridge was found by border policing members while on patrol this week.

“Through the expertise of the Saps’ explosive section, the bridge was successfully destroyed ahead of Limpopo province’s rain season,” she said.

The police members were part of Operation Vala Umgodi which is combatting illicit mining and other crimes.

Van Wyk said Operation Vala Umgodi was established in December 2023 and includes members from the police, SA National Defence Force, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, Department of Home Affairs and other law enforcement agencies.

Van Wyk added that these operations are being carried out in the seven hotspot provinces, namely the Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West.

Shebeen closed down

In a separate Operation Vala Umgodi exercise, police and SANDF members shut down a shebeen on Thursday in the Kennelworth informal settlement in Kimberley.

The members took a closer look at the shebeen after noticing a group of people that had gathered at one of the houses.

“The alcohol was subsequently confiscated and the owner issued with a fine,” said police spokesperson Merapelo Pilane.

In addition, five men between the ages of 28 and 55 years old were arrested during the raid after it was discovered that they were in the country illegally. Pilane said they were handed to immigration officials for further handling.

