Beware of festive season housing scams in Cape Town

Resident's in Cape Town have been cautioned against housing scams this festive season.

As the festive season reaches its peak, the City of Cape Town’s Human Settlements Directorate is urging residents to be cautious about potential housing scams.

The City said fraudulent schemes are targeting unsuspecting people looking for housing opportunities.

In an official statement, the City emphasised the need for heightened awareness and vigilance during this period. Councillor Carl Pophaim, the mayoral committee member for Human Settlements, stressed the importance of residents staying alert to avoid falling victim to scams.

Too good to be true

“We are asking residents to be extra cautious this festive season and to always be on the lookout for too-good-to-be-true housing opportunity requests, stokvels relating to City or provincial housing opportunities, and other similar requests,” warned Pophaim.

The scams typically involve scammers approaching residents with enticing housing offers, aiming to deceive and steal money from unsuspecting victims. To combat this rising issue, the City is encouraging residents to report all suspicious requests promptly.

“Please remember that if any person asks you to pay for a housing opportunity, including breaking new ground (BNG) homes and plots or to register on the City’s Housing Needs Register, it is a scam,” cautioned Pophaim.

Social media used to exploit victims

In addition to traditional approaches, scammers are increasingly exploiting social media platforms to reach potential victims. The City of Cape Town has received numerous enquiries from residents about the legitimacy of housing-related opportunities.

“In recent years, we have seen adverts on social media about ‘RDP homes’ for sale too; these were also scams,” added Pophaim.

Residents are urged to remain cautious and report any suspected scams to the police.

Anonymous tip-offs to safeguard the City’s projects and operations are also encouraged and can be reported through the hotline at 0800 1100 77.

Those seeking to update their details on the Housing Needs Register, can follow this link https://web1.capetown.gov.za/web1/HWL2012Online/.