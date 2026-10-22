Bezuidenhout Valley water not safe to use yet, says Joburg Water

Residents will have to wait for the laboratory results before they can use the water.

Johannesburg Water warned residents in parts of Bezuidenhout Valley not to use their tap water after a pipeline was damaged.

The utility issued its update on 22 October at 10.30am.

The restriction covered 8th Avenue at the intersections of 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th streets.

“Customers in the affected areas are advised not to use the water until Johannesburg Water issues an official notification confirming that it is safe for consumption and use,” the utility advised.

Johannesburg Water said the alert was a precaution. “An alternative water supply will continue to be provided while the restriction remains in place,” it said.

What caused the pipeline damage

The utility also explained what went wrong and when it finished the fix.

“Repairs to the damaged water pipeline at the corner of 6th Street and 8th Avenue in Bezuidenhout Valley were completed last night, 21 October 2026,” Joburg Water said.

“The damage occurred when a tree stump fell onto the pipeline during excavation work by a contractor replacing a sewer pipe.”

Laboratory testing underway

Work did not end with the repairs.

“Following the completion of repairs, Johannesburg Water teams will continue flushing the pipeline today, 22 October 2026,” the utility said.

Quality checks formed the second part of the plan.

“Water samples will also be collected for laboratory testing to ensure that the water meets the required quality standards,” Joburg Water explained.

When the water will be safe again

Residents will have to wait for the laboratory results before they can use the water.

“Water supply will remain isolated until laboratory results confirm that the water is safe for use,” the utility noted.

Joburg Water promised to keep residents informed.

“Johannesburg Water will notify affected customers once water quality clearance has been received from its laboratory and normal water supply can safely resume.”