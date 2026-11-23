Joburg Water said the work would bring lasting gains.

Johannesburg Water will interrupt supply in parts of Regions E, F and G on 24 and 25 November for planned maintenance.

According to the utility, the work will affect dozens of suburbs, with some residents losing water for up to 12 hours.

Craigavon and Fourways

Craigavon and Fourways in Region E will have no water from 7am to 7pm on 24 November.

The affected streets are Willow Avenue, Poplar Avenue, Campbell Road, Duff Road, Randa Road and Perm Street.

The utility said the shutdown was needed to reposition an existing 160mm pipeline, and it had not yet advised on alternative supply.

Joburg Water said the work would bring “improved water supply to consumers within the area”.

It added that the work would strengthen the water reticulation network over time.

Low pressure or no water in Region F suburbs

A much larger part of Region F will also be affected from 7am to 7pm on 24 November.

All streets in the following areas will be hit:

Yeoville,

Randview,

Parktown,

Linksfield,

Obesvatory,

Jeppestown,

Renolds View,

Bruma,

De Wetshof,

Cyrildene,

Forest Town,

Fellside,

Highlands,

Fairwood,

Kensington,

Mountain View,

Bezuidenhout Valley,

New Doornfontein,

Bertrams,

Fairview,

Lorentzville,

Judith’s Paarl,

Troyeville,

Vrededorp,

Cottesloe,

Braamfontein Werf,

Braampark,

Doornfontein,

Berea,

Linksfield Ridge,

Belle-Vue,

Killarney,

Orange Grove,

Malvern,

Westcliff,

Houghton, and

Wolhuter.

According to the utility, a contractor will work on Reservoir 3.

“The contractor shall install a blank flange on the inlet to Reservoir 3 to allow the installation of the reservoir liner to proceed without delay,” Joburg Water stated.

It will also serve a second purpose.

“This exercise will also assist in monitoring and assessing whether the groundwater ingress issue is subsiding,” the utility noted.

Residents may feel the effects before the work ends. “Low pressure to no water is possible after Reservoir 2 empties,” Joburg Water warned. No alternative water supply was listed for these areas.

Village Deep outage

Residents of Village Deep, also in Region F, will lose water on 25 November from 7am to 5pm.

The affected streets are Ellof Street, Bitcon Road, Inglestone Road, Baldwin Road, Wright-Boag Road and Colyn Road.

No alternative water supply was listed for this area either.

The utility explained the purpose of the shutdown is to “connect the newly installed 110mm water pipeline to the existing 100mm water distribution network to bring the upgraded infrastructure into service”.

It listed the expected result in brief. “Improve service delivery,” the utility stated.

Lenasia South braces for 12 hours without water

In Region G, Lenasia South and all its extensions will be without water on all streets from 8am to 8pm on 25 November.

The utility said it would provide alternative water supply only if the dummy run exceeded 24 hours.

According to Joburg Water, the shutdown is linked to a pipe replacement project.

“Tie-in of new infrastructure to existing for Lenasia South Extension 1 Water Pipe Replacement Project Phase 1, 2 & 3,” the utility explained.

It was clear about the impact on households. “No water on all streets for a duration of 12 hours,” Joburg Water confirmed.