Rhodes University E. coli report: Makhanda water tests underway and what residents should do

Here is what officials said and how residents were advised to stay safe.

The Makana Local Municipality has launched an investigation into a reported E. coli detection at Rhodes University to check whether the water supply is safe.

“The Municipality emphasises that the source and extent of any possible contamination can only be confirmed once the current sampling and laboratory analysis have been completed,” the municipality stated on Wednesday.

Its announcement follows a statement from Rhodes University, which reported a cluster of stomach illnesses among its community on Tuesday.

“Subsequent enquiries with local medical practitioners indicate that similar cases are being reported elsewhere in Makhanda, suggesting that the situation may extend beyond the University campus,” the university said.

The illness has not been confirmed as the same one, but it follows more than 430 people falling ill in Tshwane. Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said new cases there had dropped from a peak of 72 on 13 October to 16 on 18 October.

Joint team and water testing

According to the municipality, routine testing on 5 October returned a negative result for E. coli.

“Makana Local Municipality is working with relevant authorities and technical teams to investigate a reported E. coli detection at Rhodes University and to verify the safety of the water supply,” it explained.

A joint investigation team has been formed, made up of representatives from Makana Municipality, Sarah Baartman District Municipality and the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The municipality said it appointed IDZ to collect samples.

It added that the Amatola Water laboratory, representing the department, took samples at common points for independent analysis.

The municipality said it was also carrying out confirmatory sampling in identified areas and at extra points in the distribution network.

Accredited laboratories are testing the samples against drinking-water standards, while officials are assessing chlorine levels and the disinfection system’s performance.

Where necessary, they were looking into risks in the water treatment and supply systems.

“Teams remain on the ground to assess water quality and determine whether the reported cases are linked to the water supply,” the municipality added.

No cases outside Rhodes yet, but residents urged to boil water

The municipality said its teams were engaging with clinics and schools to find out whether more cases had been reported.

“At this stage, no related cases have been reported outside Rhodes University,” it noted.

Residents were encouraged to boil water before drinking or cooking, particularly in areas of concern.

The municipality also suggested disinfecting water with household bleach, following the product instructions, and using other safe water sources where available.

“Although there are currently no conclusive signs of wider contamination, these measures are advised as a precaution while testing continues,” it said.

Rhodes University response and where to get help

Rhodes said it had put extra safety measures in place on campus.

These included urgent water-quality testing at residences, safe drinking water in dining halls and added care in food preparation.

“The University is working urgently with local public health authorities and environmental health practitioners to establish the possible cause and scope of the illnesses,” the university said.

Staff and students were urged to drink boiled and cooled or bottled water, avoid ice and wash their hands regularly with soap and water.

“Anyone experiencing diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach cramps or fever should maintain hydration by drinking safe fluids and seek medical advice,” Rhodes advised.

Students needing help can call the Rhodes University Health Care Centre on 046 603 8523 or email [email protected].

After-hours emergencies can be reported to RU ER24 on 010 205 3068, and students were asked to tell their warden or sub-warden.

What happens next

The municipality said it would share test results and any required interventions once they were confirmed.

“Makana Local Municipality remains committed to providing safe, compliant drinking water and to keeping the public informed as the investigation progresses,” it stated.