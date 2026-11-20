Anqobile Jiyela was swept away by fast-flowing floodwaters in Dobsonville, Soweto, shortly after getting off her school transport.

A body believed to be that of an 11-year-old schoolgirl who was swept away by raging floodwaters has been found.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), the Saps K9 Unit, Water Wing and other relevant agencies continued the search in Dobsonville for Anqobile Jiyela on Friday morning.

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told The Citizen that Jiyela’s family had not yet identified the body and so they could not yet confirm if it was the girl’s.

Tragedy

Jiyela was swept away by fast-flowing floodwaters in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Tuesday afternoon shortly after being dropped off by her school transport.

On Thursday, rescue teams received aerial support from a helicopter and drones, focusing the search around the bridge and strainer.

Search for 11-year-old girl

Since the search operation began, teams have covered a radius of four kilometres each day in efforts to locate the missing child.

Video: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda.

*This is a developing story.