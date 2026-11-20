While murder and rape rates are trending downward, South Africa's violent crime statistics remain alarmingly high.

Nearly 2 000 women were reported missing in South Africa over the latest police reporting period, but 936 cases remain unresolved – leaving hundreds of families without answers.

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia disclosed the figures in a written parliamentary reply a week before releasing the second-quarter crime statistics.

They show that 1 380 missing-women cases were registered during the 2025/2026 financial year, while a further 604 were reported between 1 April and 30 September 2026.

The numbers

Of the 1984 cases registered across the two periods, police resolved 1 048. That leaves 936 cases still under investigation nationally.

The figures mean police closed just more than half of the reported cases – 52.8% – during the combined reporting period. The remaining cases represent women whose whereabouts are still unknown, at least according to the information provided to Parliament.

Crime stats

While murder and rape rates are trending downward, South Africa’s violent crime figures remain alarmingly high, requiring far more than just police intervention to fix.

Speaking at the release of the South African Police Service’s (Saps) second-quarter crime statistics on Friday, Cachalia revealed that murders dropped by 3.5% percentage points between July and September 2026, with 5 590 killings recorded over the three-month period.

Gauteng bore the brunt of the bloodshed with 1 418 murders, followed closely by the Western Cape with 1 109 cases and KwaZulu-Natal with 1 090.

Demographic data covering 99% of the victims further laid bare the toll on the country’s most vulnerable, showing that roughly 10% of those killed were women (581 cases) and nearly 3% were children (149 cases).

Despite acknowledging the overall decline, Cachalia warned that an average of roughly 60 murders a day is “still far too high” and points to deep-seated violence plaguing local communities.

He argued that law enforcement alone cannot curb the crisis, pointing out that poverty, joblessness, and generational neglect continue to fuel crime in areas long deprived of proper service delivery.

Ultimately, Cachalia stressed, turning the tide demands a united front from government, police, and everyday citizens.

Ekurhuleni investigation

In a separate parliamentary reply, Cachalia provided details of the police resources assigned to investigate the murders of several women whose bodies were discovered across Ekurhuleni since 1 July 2026.

He was responding to Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana, who asked how many detectives had been assigned, where they had been reassigned from, which agencies were involved, and what additional measures had been introduced to prevent further murders.

Cachalia said eight detectives had been assigned to the investigations.

“The detectives were assigned from the Gauteng Provincial Crime Detection: Murder and Robbery Unit,” he said.

Several specialised Saps components were also deployed to assist.

These included eight members from Intelligence Collection and Coordination, nine from the Tracking Team, six from the Investigative Psychology Section, and two from the Victim Identification Centre and Biology Section.

Four from Digital Forensic Investigation, one from the Local Criminal Record Centre/Crime Scene Management, and nine from the Tactical Response Team.