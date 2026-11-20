There are allegations of vote-buying linked to last year's ANC Johannesburg elective conference.

While the ANC is still negotiating a coalition agreement in Johannesburg and other parts of the province, the party will be in court on Monday over the legitimacy of the Johannesburg regional elective conference.

The matter is being brought before the Johannesburg High Court by one of the influential leaders of the party in the region, Stan Itshekgetseng. He claims that the conference, which was held in 2025, was marred by a number of irregularities, including allegations of vote-buying.

It is at this conference that Dada Morero lost his role as chairperson of the region to his political nemesis, Loyiso Masuku. Both Morero and Masuku were mayoral candidates for the ANC in the recent local government elections.

The Citizen spoke to Itshegetseng on Friday about the reasons he is taking his party to court.

“My objective is simple. I want the constitution of the ANC, its rules and its democratic processes to be respected by everyone, irrespective of their position or political influence.

“This matter is not about securing a position for myself or determining who should lead the ANC in Johannesburg. It is about whether the processes through which leadership was elected complied with the organization’s own constitutional requirements,” he said.

He said his concerns related to how the Greater Johannesburg Regional Conference, held from 3 to 5 December 2025, was conducted and concluded.

What are the issues?

The issues raised in the court papers include the handling and announcement of election results, questions about the composition of the regional executive committee after the conference, the independence and administration of the electoral process, and the integrity and custody of ballot papers.

“These are serious procedural questions, but they remain matters for judicial determination. It would be irresponsible for me to present contested allegations as established findings.

“My concern is not about which individuals emerged victorious. It is about whether the process itself was constitutionally compliant, transparent and fair,” he said.

He said he decided to go to court because the matters he raised were not being addressed internally.

“Going to court was not my first choice. I believe strongly in the ANC’s internal democratic structures and dispute resolution mechanisms. I pursued internal avenues because I believed that the organisation should have the opportunity to address the concerns raised by its own members.

“Unfortunately, those processes did not produce a satisfactory resolution of the dispute,” he said.

Is it too late to change things?

Despite the conference taking place last year and the ANC losing support in the local government election in Joburg, Itshekgetseng still thinks the matter should be heard in court.

“Yes. But not because litigation is enjoyable or because I have any appetite for political confrontation. I believe that constitutional principles are worth defending, particularly when doing so is personally uncomfortable.

“If members are expected to respect the decisions of elected leadership, they must equally be entitled to expect that such leadership emerges through processes consistent with the organisation’s constitution.”