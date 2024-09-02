Boks can count on SA supporters

Next up is the All Blacks in Cape Town on Saturday.

South Africa’s flanker Siya Kolisi takes a selfie with supporters after South Africa won the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on August 31, 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP.

The Springboks once again made sure South Africans would start the week with a massive smile on their faces after the four-time world champions fought back to win their Rugby Championship Test 31-27 at a packed Ellis Park on Saturday night.

They looked dead and buried with only a quarter to go, but late tries by Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams helped the home side come back from a 10-point deficit to clinch victory.

The win means Siya Kolisi’s men have won three out of three matches in this year’s Rugby Championship, and recorded three consecutive wins over the All Blacks for the first time since 2009.

One of those wins was the 12-11 victory over New Zealand in last year’s World Cup final in Paris. Joyous scenes at Ellis Park and outside the stadium of Bok fans celebrating was a sight to behold.

Watching Kolisi take the time to celebrate with fans and take selfies even though his face was battered and bruised is the stuff of legend.

Kolisi said: “Dankie. Thank you. Yoh. As a team we play for a lot. But you, the people of South Africa, are our number one motivation.”

Next up is the All Blacks in Cape Town on Saturday. Kolisi and company, the country is behind you.