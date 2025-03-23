‘It’s unacceptable’: Kolisi unhappy after Sharks almost lose to Zebre

“We watched clips and clips but we keep on making the same mistakes... we could have lost the game today."

Sharks captain Siya Kolisi gives an honest appraisal after their nail-biting win over Zebre. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks captain Siya Kolisi did not mince his words when looking back at how his side almost lost to 15th-ranked Zebre in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Kings Park on Saturday.

The fourth-ranked Sharks won the day by one point (final score 35–34) but the visiting Italian side led for 25 minutes in the second half and silenced the stunned Durban crowd for long stretches of the match.

The Sharks led comfortably 28–17 at the break but Zebre came back in the second half, clinching the lead already by the 49th minute and then extending it to six points in the 62nd minute.

Only in the 74th minute did Ethan Hooker’s try bring the Sharks back into range, and Jordan Hendrikse clinched the win with the conversion.

The Sharks’ five tries gave them a bonus point. Zebre scored four tries, and lost within seven points of the Sharks, to earn two bonus points.

Kolisi slams backline mistakes

The Sharks were the better side on the day, making stronger carries and performing better in set-pieces.

But their missed tackles, knock-ons and a Makazole Mapimpi yellow card that led to points and pressure, were almost their undoing.

Zebre also could have scored more tries if they hadn’t spilt the ball forward twice within metres of the Sharks try line from scoring positions.

“We make it so hard for ourselves,” Kolisi said, shaking his head after receiving the Man of the Match award for his two tries.

“We get stuck in our 22, not kicking out. They were very good in broken play, they didn’t want structure,” he said of Zebre.

“The coaches told us before the time. We watched clips and clips but we keep on making the same mistakes. It’s unacceptable because we could have lost the game today.”

Sharks still show spirit in comeback, perfect goal-kicking rate

Speaking of his own tries – one a fantastic line break following a maul breakaway and then a defender hand-off, Kolisi said his confidence was high after the Springbok alignment camp earlier in the month.

Still, the captain found enough cheer to mention his pride for his charges, and humility to state his own room for improvement.

“But I’m proud of the fight we showed. We are going to need it sometime down the line, but it doesn’t need to be there,” he added, meaning the Sharks should not allow themselves to get into positions where they could lose matches against inferior opposition.

On a positive note, both sides’ kicking was on point, the Sharks’ Jordan Hendrikse slotting all five of his conversions and Giovanni Montemauri all four of his— plus two penalties.