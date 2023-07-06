WATCH: Boksburg gas leak death toll rises

By Faizel Patel

The death toll from the Boksburg gas leak has risen to 17 after another person succumbed to the toxic gas inhalation.

On Wednesday night, a gas cylinder containing nitrate oxide is believed to have leaked at Angelo informal settlement, killing several people in the area.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said one more person has died from the gas leak.

“As we speak right now, 17 people have passed on − 16 yesterday and one this morning. Other people are in hospital, including a one-month-old baby.

Zweli Dlamini, Ekurhuleni spokesperson, says the Boksburg death toll has risen to 17 after Angelo informal settlement residents died from poisoning when a gas cylinder leaked. #ZweliDlamini #TheCitizenNews#BoksburgGasLeak

Illegal mining

Dlamini said the toxic gas leak is a result of illegal mining activities.

“From our preliminary investigations, this gas leak is a result of illegal mining activities by the zama zamas. But we do hope that further investigations actually assist us in determining what really transpired here.”

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson William Ntladi told The Citizen they received a call just after 8pm about what was initially thought to be a gas explosion, but later established that it was in fact a gas leakage from a cylinder in one of the yards in the informal settlement.

Ntladi said nitrate oxide is used by illegal miners to extrapolate gold out of the soil.

Oversight visits

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) Caucus Exco in Ekurhuleni led by ANC Whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi will visit the scene at Angelo informal settlement scene in Boksburg on Thursday.

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, will also conduct an oversight visit to Tambo Memorial Hospital after a number of patients were admitted at the facility following the overnight disaster.

The City of Ekurhuleni has expressed its sincere heartfelt condolences to the affected families, hoping that they find strength during this difficult time.

Boksburg explosion

The toxic gas leak happened in the same area where 41 people were killed last Christmas Eve when a gas tanker was stuck under a bridge.

That tanker was carrying flammable gas, which exploded.