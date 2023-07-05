BREAKING: Scores dead after gas leak at Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg

By Faizel Patel

At least 24 people have died at an informal settlement in Boksburg after a gas cylinder containing nitrate oxide leaked.

It is believed the incident happened at the Angelo squatter camp in Boksburg late Wednesday evening.

The cause of the leak is unknown and is being investigated

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said scores have been killed.

“I can confirm there was gas poisoning. A cylinder of nitrate oxide was found on the scene.

“Thus far we can confirm that about 24 bodies have been identified and [are] lying around at the Angelo informal settlement here in Boksburg.

“However, our emergency services teams inside are still searching through the informal settlement and through the shacks to identify if there are other patients [who] can be positively identified [so] the number might rise,” Ntladi said.

Cause of leak

Ntladi said the cause of the leak is currently unknown but the nitrate oxide cylinder may be related to illegal mining activity in the area.

“It is unknown and still under investigation, but preliminary information is that this was related to illegal mining activity”.

Boksburg explosion

The gas leak comes six months after the Christmas Eve gas tanker explosion in Boksburg.

A fuel tanker exploded after it became wedged beneath a bridge approximately 100 metres from the Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The incident claimed 41 lives and scores of injuries.

This is a developing story.

