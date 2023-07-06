Another cold front to hit Gauteng with the possibility of snow

By Faizel Patel

Another cold front is expected to hit Gauteng with temperatures expected to drop significantly.

Regional forecaster Gauteng Weather shared the details on social media on Thursday.

According to Gauteng Weather, the mercury is expected to hover on single digits indicating very cold weather.

“Breaking: powerful cold front with sub-polar air to hit Gauteng late on Sunday. Single-digit daytime temperatures possible for most of the province on Monday,” it tweeted.

The province is already experienced freezing temperatures across several areas.

Emergency services

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) has assured residents that officials will be on high alert for any eventuality during the cold weather.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the residents must take precautions against the freezing conditions.

“They must ensure that all heating devices are well looked after and not left unattended in order to prevent fire incidents during this cold front.

“From our side as the emergency management services, we remain on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city to make sure that we are able to respond to all emergencies that might occur throughout the city,” said Mulaudzi.

Snow in Gauteng

Meanwhile, Snow Report SA has forecast low-level snowfall across parts of South Africa and Lesotho from the weekend and into Monday.

“Possible snowfall is currently indicated in the data for Lesotho as well as all South African provinces, including Gauteng, and slightly over the border into eSwatini. Limpopo is currently the only province with only the slightest chance of snowfall.

“The forecast data for possible snow for the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga has increased notably since our previous forecast,” it said

Forecast

Snow Report said the report is still an advanced forecast but can change.

“The map indicates where SnowReportSA is seeing the possibility of snow, but it may not fall in all of the areas shown on the map. As with any forecast of any kind (temperature, clouds, rain and wind), what eventually happens may or may not be similar to the forecast.”

