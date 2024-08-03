Boksburg prison inmates start fire to prevent officials from confiscating cellphone

No inmate sustained injuries and all were attended to for smoke inhalation.

Inmates at the Boksburg Correctional Facility allegedly started a fire to prevent officials from entering a cell to confiscate a cellphone from one of them.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in partnership with the South African Police Service (SAPS), has embarked on nationwide prison raids in an attempt to curb lawlessness.

This comes after a video surfaced of an inmate bragging about his comfortable life at Goodwood Correctional Centre in Cape Town.

On Thursday night, officials raided the Westville Correctional Centre in Durban, where police confiscated illegal items including cellphones, drugs and money.

‘No injuries’

On the same day, they raided the Boksburg Correctional Facility. This is where inmates allegedly pushed back against the raid by starting a fire.

No inmate sustained injuries. Officials treated some inmates for smoke inhalation.

The national commissioner of the department of correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale has condemned the inmates involved in the incident.

“Such inconsiderate and disrespectful behaviour will never be acceptable or tolerated. The department is closely examining the matter to ensure all culprits are brought to justice,” said Thobakgale.

“Searching and seizure are part of the procedures conducted routinely to ensure the safety of all inmates and officials. Any behaviour preventing officials from carrying out their duties can never be tolerated.

Officials have identified the culprits. The DCS has registered a case of arson and malicious damage to state property with the South African Police Service.

The DCS is also running an internal investigation and will charge all offenders involved.

“Correctional Services has a set of operational procedures and will not accept unruly behaviour within its facilities. Unruly behaviour will be dealt with as per the Correctional Services Act.”

How inmates smuggle contraband

In a video shared by the department, Correctional Services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale explained how prisoners acquire contraband.

According to Thobakgale, some inmates go to court for appearances in the morning and return in the afternoon with cellphones.

“We search them, but many of these contraband items are hidden inside their bodies, so you need high-tech equipment to identify them,” said Thobakgale.

The department is also seeing an increase in families and friends of inmates smuggling items during visits.

